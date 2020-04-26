Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Charlotte R. Hanley Obituary
Charlotte R. Hanley, age 83, passed away as a result of a long battle with kidney disease. Beloved wife of the late Thomas M. Hanley CPD. Devoted mother to Sheila Hanley. Loving Grandmother to Katherine, Zachary and Rebecca Wanger. Dear sister to Martha Little and Woody Rester . Cherished aunt to many nieces and nephews. Charlotte was a Chicago Public School Teacher for many years and helped create its first assistive technology program using computers. She held several masters degrees She enjoyed volunteering years ago at Misericordia, the Irish American Heritage Center and her local parish. Charlotte was a devout Roman Catholic, who loved reading, fishing and traveling. She patiently and gamely adventured through life with her beloved husband Tom helping him raise cattle, grow soybeans and sell tomatoes at the flea market after they retired . She will be deeply missed. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, funeral services will be held privately. Friends are encouraged to share condolences on Charlotte's memorial at www.smithcorcoran.com Please call 773-736-3833 for more information.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 26, 2020
