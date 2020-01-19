|
Charlotte Ruth (Monson) Haynie passed away December 31, 2019 in Gilbert, AZ with her family by her side. She was born April 5, 1930 in Chicago, IL to Roy and Ruth Monson, and spent her childhood in the Chicago area, where she gained an appreciation for the arts, learning to play the piano and taking frequent train trips into the city. She attended Niles East High School, where she met her future husband of 64 years, Howard Haynie. She graduated from MacMurray College, and she was proud to have been a secretary in the marketing department at Allstate Insurance where the "big hands" promotion was developed. She and Howard were married September 25, 1954, and she devoted the remainder of her life to her family. She and Howard raised their three children in Wilmette, IL, where Charlotte was a Girl Scout leader, a volunteer with the North Shore Senior Center, and a member of the Woman's Club of Wilmette. They loved attending operas, symphonies, and hockey and football games together, and Charlotte relished every opportunity to play bridge with her friends. She was a crossword puzzle fanatic, and also enjoyed her expansive collection of jigsaw puzzles.
Upon Howard's retirement, they moved to Scottsdale, AZ, where they enjoyed many more years together until Howard's passing on February 24, 2019. They took several vacation cruises together, and Charlotte used her literary talents to document each one.
Charlotte is survived by her three children, Roy (Christina) Haynie of Gilbert, AZ, Robin (Paul) Schnettler of Stoughton, WI, and Guy (Karen) Haynie of Glenview, IL. She is further survived by six grandchildren, Sean and Anna Haynie, Dan Schnettler, Tim (Mychelyn) Schnettler, Katie (Lucas) Elsing, and Quinn Haynie; three great-grandchildren, Madelyn and Elliott Elsing and Phoebe Schnettler; and by additional extended family members she held dear, particularly her nieces Roberta and Cynthia. She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Ruth Monson, her sister Harriet Schorr, and granddaughter Laura.
Charlotte extended her kind and generous spirit to everyone she met. This and her wonderful sense of humor drew others to her, and we are all better people for having known and loved her.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Quail Park Morrison Ranch and of Aegis Home Health and Hospice for the compassionate care they provided to Charlotte. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. on April 18th at Winnetka Congregational Church, 725 Pine Street, Winnetka, Illinois.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 19, 2020