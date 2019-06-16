|
|
Sawicki , Charlotte Charlotte Sawicki (nee Slenzak). Beloved wife of the late Stefan Sawicki. Loving mother of Teresa (Ronald) Gunia, Sylvester Sawicki, the late Andrew Sawicki, and the late John Sawicki. Cherished grandmother of David (Georgia), John (Crystal), Jennifer, and Steven. Dearest sister and aunt with family in Poland. Funeral prayers for Charlotte will begin on Monday, June 17th, 9:00 A.M. from Casey Laskowski Funeral Home 4540 West Diversey Avenue proceeding to St. Eugene Church for Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 A.M. Interment St. Adalbert. Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 16th, from 2:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. For funeral information please call 773-777-6300 or www.caseylaskowskifh.com
Sign Guestbook at chicagotribune.com/obituaries
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 16, 2019