Casey Laskowski Funeral Home
4540-50 W. Diversey Ave
Chicago, IL 60639
773-777-6300
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Casey Laskowski Funeral Home
4540-50 W. Diversey Ave
Chicago, IL 60639
Prayer Service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
9:00 AM
Casey Laskowski Funeral Home
4540-50 W. Diversey Ave
Chicago, IL 60639
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Eugene Church
7958 West Foster Avenue
Chicago, IL
Charlotte Sawicki Obituary
Sawicki , Charlotte Charlotte Sawicki (nee Slenzak). Beloved wife of the late Stefan Sawicki. Loving mother of Teresa (Ronald) Gunia, Sylvester Sawicki, the late Andrew Sawicki, and the late John Sawicki. Cherished grandmother of David (Georgia), John (Crystal), Jennifer, and Steven. Dearest sister and aunt with family in Poland. Funeral prayers for Charlotte will begin on Monday, June 17th, 9:00 A.M. from Casey Laskowski Funeral Home 4540 West Diversey Avenue proceeding to St. Eugene Church for Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 A.M. Interment St. Adalbert. Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 16th, from 2:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. For funeral information please call 773-777-6300 or www.caseylaskowskifh.com



Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 16, 2019
