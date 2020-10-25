Charlotte Tarshis, nee Isenstein, age 96, of Boca Raton, FL, formerly of Skokie: respected retired Chicago Public School teacher; beloved wife of the late Bernard D. Tarshis; loving mother of Avery (Susan) Tarshis and Jay (Diane) Tarshis; adored grandmother of Matthew (Shannan) Tarshis, Hollie (Michael) Savitt, Adam and Marc Tarshis; proud great grandmother of Emily, Olivia, and Harper Tarshis and Aiden Savitt; devoted daughter of the late Harry and the late Meite Isenstein; cherished sister of Myrna (late Daniel) Keisman and the late Melvin (late Sally) Isenstein; treasured aunt, cousin, and friend to many. The graveside service and shiva will be private. Contributions may be made to the charity of your choice
