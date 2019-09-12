Home

Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
450 West Lake Street
Roselle, IL 60172
(630) 889-1700
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
450 West Lake Street
Roselle, IL 60172
Funeral
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
8:30 AM
Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
450 West Lake Street
Roselle, IL 60172
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Isidore Church
Charlotte Theresa Prignano

Charlotte Theresa Prignano Obituary
Charlotte Theresa Prignano (nee Foleno) age 95 of Bloomingdale, formerly of Melrose Park, co-founder and co-owner of The Rosewood Funeral Home in Bellwood, IL., member of Knights of Columbus Auxiliary Council # 3671, and active in the Bellwood Lions Club, began her new journey on Sept. 10, peacefully surrounded by her loving children and grandchildren. Beloved wife for 54 years of the late Peter; cherished mother of Ann (the late Jack) Stahelin, Patti (Dwight) Dahl, Mary and the late Carla (Thomas) Cappilupo; dearest nonnie of Anthony, Robert, Annette, Teresa, Rachael, Natalie, Claudia, Jacqueline, and Thomas; great grandnonnie of Anthony Jr., Grace, Ben, Ella, Sam, Mabel, Janice, Evelyn, Emmeline, Nicholas, Joseph, Mila and Royce; dear daughter of the late Nero and Edith Foleno; loving sister of the late Alwin Foleno and the late Florence (Richard) Radtke; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Saturday, family and friends are asked to gather 9:45 a.m. at Salerno's Rosedale Chapels 450 W. Lake St. Roselle, IL. 60172 (3/4 mile west of Bloomingdale/Roselle Rd.) to St. Isidore Church. Mass 10:45 a.m. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Visitation Friday 3:00-9:00 p.m. For info 630-889-1700 or www.salernofuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 12, 2019
