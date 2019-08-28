|
|
Chase Tucker Rusthoven; beloved son of Brian and Leigh Rusthoven; loving brother of Taylor and Ian Rusthoven; cherished grandson of Bob and Marilyn Rusthoven and Betty Jean Tucker and Paul (Jean) Tucker; fond nephew and cousin to many. Visitation Saturday from 10:00 A.M. until 3:00 P.M. Chapel Service at Modell Funeral Home, 7710 S. Cass Avenue, Darien, IL. For funeral info: (630) 852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019