Modell Funeral Home
7710 South Cass Avenue
Darien, IL 60561
(630) 852-3595
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Modell Funeral Home
7710 S. Cass Avenue
Darien, IL
View Map
Service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
3:00 PM
Modell Funeral Home
7710 South Cass Avenue
Darien, IL 60561
View Map
Chase Tucker Rusthoven Obituary
Chase Tucker Rusthoven; beloved son of Brian and Leigh Rusthoven; loving brother of Taylor and Ian Rusthoven; cherished grandson of Bob and Marilyn Rusthoven and Betty Jean Tucker and Paul (Jean) Tucker; fond nephew and cousin to many. Visitation Saturday from 10:00 A.M. until 3:00 P.M. Chapel Service at Modell Funeral Home, 7710 S. Cass Avenue, Darien, IL. For funeral info: (630) 852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019
