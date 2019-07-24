Cheffronio LaWon Cooper was born August 16, 1956 in Chicago, Illinois and grew up under the loving guidance of his parents, the late Rudolph Cooper, Sr. and Shirley Van Winkle Cooper. He was raised with his two brothers, Rudolph Jr. and Quinnotto Cooper who preceded him in death. He attended St. Anselm Elementary School and graduated from St. Rita High School class of 1974. Cheffronio also attended Loyola University Chicago. Cheffronio was a jack of all trades and a master of many. He worked for his family owned business after graduating from high school. He then became a foreman at Sportsman's Park overseeing the care and training of race horses. In the early 90's he worked for Rustic Fence constructing, building fences and storage sheds. Cheffronio then stepped out on faith and opened his own fencing company C. Cooper Installations in September of 2002. On July 17, 2019, Cheffronio transitioned from his earthly body to join our heavenly Father. He leaves to cherish his most loving memories to his loving wife Sharon Cooper, his 3 daughters, Chemia (Eunice) Davis, Chequina and Shana Cooper, 1 son Cheffronio Cooper Jr., mother, Shirley Van Winkle, sister, Natasha Cooper, mother-in-law, Anna Hamler, brother-in-law, Avery (Shabrevia) Hamler, sister-in-law, Debra Cooper, 2 grandchildren, Uriah and Nia Davis, 2 nephews, Jalen-Paul Malone and Marcus Cooper, 1 niece, Mariah Cooper, 3 aunts, Brunetta, Anna Luria, and Marcia, lifelong friends, Lester (Pat) Walker and Charles (Wanda) Jackson, 62 first cousins, and a host of other cousins and friends. Visitation, Saturday, July 27, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. -11:00 a.m. Funeral services to follow at 11:00a.m. all services at Trinity Missionary Baptist Church 1831 Virginia Street. Pastor Dwight A. Gardner, Officiating Interment Evergreen Memorial Park Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 24, 2019