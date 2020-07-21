Cheri Meyer, nee Kooperman, 74, beloved wife and best friend of Joel for 51 wonderful years; loving mother of Michael (Valerie) Meyer, Allyson Meyer (Dana Stotts, fiancée) and Brenda Meyer; cherished grandma of Vanessa and Ben; devoted daughter of the late Gilda and Albert Kooperman; dear sister-in-law of Sherry (the late Sherwin) Brick; special aunt, cousin and friend of many.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society
(www.nationalmssociety.org/donate
) or Gilda's Club Chicago (www.gildasclubchicago.org/donate
). Services are private. To leave condolences and for information, including link to view service: Shalom Memorial Funeral Home (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
.