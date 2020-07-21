1/1
Cheri Meyer
Cheri Meyer, nee Kooperman, 74, beloved wife and best friend of Joel for 51 wonderful years; loving mother of Michael (Valerie) Meyer, Allyson Meyer (Dana Stotts, fiancée) and Brenda Meyer; cherished grandma of Vanessa and Ben; devoted daughter of the late Gilda and Albert Kooperman; dear sister-in-law of Sherry (the late Sherwin) Brick; special aunt, cousin and friend of many.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society

(www.nationalmssociety.org/donate) or Gilda's Club Chicago (www.gildasclubchicago.org/donate). Services are private. To leave condolences and for information, including link to view service: Shalom Memorial Funeral Home (847) 255-3520 or

www.shalom2.com.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
(847) 255-3520
July 21, 2020
ere so saddened to learn of Chers passing. So many fun memories from our friendship when living in Arlington Heights. Sweet, friendly, kind and unique. Shell be missed. My sincerest condolences to Joel, the kids and the grandkids.
Howard Sims
Friend
