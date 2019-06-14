Home

Cheryl A. Earp Obituary
Earp , Cheryl A Cheryl A. Earp (nee VanNess) age 74 of Beecher, Illinois passed away on June 12, 2019. Beloved wife of 50 years to her husband Donald; loving mother to Jeffrey (Dawn) Earp, Jason Earp and the late Denise Earp (2015). Cherished grandmother of 8. Beautiful sister to Robert (Kathy) VanNess, Larry (Lisa) VanNess and Barbara (Larry) Cogan. Dear aunt to many. Cheryl retired as Register Nurse for St. James Hospital.

Visitation Sunday, June 16th, 2019 from 12:00 Noon until 4:00P.M. at the Beecher Funeral Home, 602 Dixie Hwy., Beecher, Illinois 60401. Lying in state on Monday at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 10th and Ashland, Chicago Heights, IL from 10AM until the time of service at 11AM. Interment: St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery, Flossmoor, Illinois. Info: (708) 946-6000.





Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 14, 2019
