The Oaks Funeral Home
1201 East Irving Park Road
Itasca, IL 60143
(630) 250-8588
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
The Oaks Funeral Home
1201 East Irving Park Road
Itasca, IL 60143
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
8:00 AM - 9:30 AM
The Oaks Funeral Home
1201 East Irving Park Road
Itasca, IL 60143
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Peter the Apostle Church
Itasca, IL
View Map
Resources
Cheryl A. Fisherkeller

Cheryl A. Fisherkeller Obituary
Cheryl A. Fisherkeller nee Johnsen; age 83 Beloved wife for 63 years of John; Loving mother of Jack (Anne), Bill (Patty), Mariellen (Bob) Caron, Sue (John) Wuest, Jim (Chrissy) and Ed (Gail); Devoted grandma of 18 and great-grandma of 3; Dearest sister of the late Gloria Nibbelink; Dear sister-in-law of Marge Ryan Sabin and the late Rev. Bill Fisherkeller CSV; Fond aunt of 7. Visitation Wednesday 4-8 p.m. and Thursday, 8 a.m. until time of funeral, 9:30 a.m. at The Oaks Funeral Home 1201 E Irving Park Road (at Prospect), Itasca to St. Peter the Apostle Church, Itasca. Mass 10 a.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations to would be appreciated. For funeral info 630-250-8588 or www.oaksfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 10, 2019
