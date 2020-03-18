|
Cheryl A. Modlinski, age 61. Beloved wife of the late Daniel J. Modlinski; loving mother of Candice Modlinski and Matt Modlinski; beloved daughter of the late Jerry and Joyce Thoele nee Mowell; dear sister of Jerry (Nancy) Thoele, Janice (the late Robert) Becker, and Donna Chambers. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Memorial Visitation, Saturday March, 21 2020 at Cumberland Chapels at 8300 W. Lawrence Ave. Norridge, IL 60706 from 12:30 p.m. until time of Memorial Service at 3:30 p.m. For more info www.cumberlandchapels.com or 708-456-8300.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 18, 2020