|
|
Cheryl Bausch of Wauwatosa, WI passed away April 27, 2019. She was born in Chicago, IL December 23, 1925 to Melbourne and Florence Bartholomew. She was preceded in death by her sister Barbara Watson and brother Mel Bartholomew. She married her Lakeview HS sweetheart, Adam Bausch in 1944. They were best friends for 74 years until his death in 2018. They had 6 children. Cheryl was kind. She loved dogs, naps, chocolate, and painting. Children are Christine (Ron) Betz, Michael Bausch, Cindy (Michael) Crawford, Kay (Bill) Malsch, Laura Fox and Rebecca Riedel. She is survived by 18 grandkids: Peter (Leslie) Betz and Jennifer (Jerry) Oak; Matt and Natalie Bausch; Chris (Paula) Crawford, Rachael (Phil) DeCanio, Sarah (Steve) Kowalczyk, Jessy (Mike) Lettiere and Katie (Drew) McCoy; Jackie (Adam Beardsley) Malsch and Amy (Ryan) Mannes; Sean, Kelly, Keri and Ryan Fox; Christopher, Daniel and Nicole Riedel. Also 13 great grandkids. Funeral Mass: June 22 at Christ the King (Wauwatosa) at 11:00, visitation at 10:00.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 9, 2019