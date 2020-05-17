I will miss my friend and Florida gambling buddy. One mention from me or Sal of a casino trip and she wanted in! Fun times on New Years Eve. Hope they have golden slots in Heaven for her! It was sad to watch as her MS progressed but she never complained or lost her great sense of humor. She truly loved her family and all they did for her. Her absence will be a heartfelt void and she will be missed by all of us. Sincere condolences to all the family for your loss. Rest in Heavenly Peace Cheryl. I loved you.

Cyndee Raimondo

Friend