Cheryl Elaine Nuzzo
1941 - 2020
Cheryl Elaine Nuzzo, nee Swieton, born September 6, 1941 passed away peacefully with her beloved husband of 58 years by her side on May 11, 2020, after a courageous 44 year battle with multiple sclerosis (MS). Cheryl and Joe worked side by side for many years developing their corrugated manufacturing business and raising their daughters. While growing up, Cheryl loved roller skating and dancing. As a young mother she played softball, crocheted and was President of the Lyon's Mother's Club. Later in life, Cheryl went to school to become a beautician and did hair in their home. Cheryl enjoyed trips to Las Vegas with close friends, and never met a slot machine she didn't like. As her disease progressed, Cheryl became an avid news watcher, enjoyed books on tape and loved NFL football. Joe and Cheryl are proud long time members of Ruth Lake Country Club and enjoyed years of socializing and Friday night dinners with their ever growing group of friends. Cheryl was a true lover of people, put everyone before herself and always wanted to make sure you were okay. Cheryl was thoughtful with cards and phone calls and let the people in her life know they were important to her. No matter what MS threw Cheryl's way, she never complained and her strength never waived. Her greatest joys were her grandsons and she was proud beyond belief. The smiles they brought to her face were like none other.

Cheryl is survived by her husband, Joe Nuzzo and their two daughters, Sandra Nuzzo and Michelle (David) Johnson and their three grandsons Ryan, Grant and Drew Johnson. She will be missed by her sister, Patricia Powell and her sister-in-law, Diana Nuzzo. Cheryl was the loving aunt of PJ (Ann) Nuzzo, John (Jenna) Nuzzo, Dianna (Terry) O'Neil, Gina (Ned) Khan, Christy Helmick Cosio, David Helmick and was a very special Godmother to Gina (Sam) Nuzzo. She was the great aunt of Gia Kehoe, Jennifer O'Neil and Marisa, Bobby, Adriana and Raylan Nuzzo.

She was proceeded in death by her parents, Elaine Karakas and Theodore Swieton, her sister, Joan Nemec, her mother and father in-law, Pat and Margaret Nuzzo and her brother-in-law, Robert Nuzzo.

There will be a private service at Adolf Funeral Home in Willowbrook and a memorial service at a later date. Cheryl will be laid to rest at Queen of Heaven Cemetery and Mausoleums in Hillside, IL.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the National MS Society https://www.nationalmssociety.org/Donate



Published in Chicago Tribune on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
At Funeral Home
Memorial service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

2 entries
May 16, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Christine Belmonte
May 15, 2020
I will miss my friend and Florida gambling buddy. One mention from me or Sal of a casino trip and she wanted in! Fun times on New Years Eve. Hope they have golden slots in Heaven for her! It was sad to watch as her MS progressed but she never complained or lost her great sense of humor. She truly loved her family and all they did for her. Her absence will be a heartfelt void and she will be missed by all of us. Sincere condolences to all the family for your loss. Rest in Heavenly Peace Cheryl. I loved you.
Cyndee Raimondo
Friend
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
