Cheryl Brinkman, 71, 50 year resident of Mount Prospect, passed away peacefully on May 22, 2019. Cheryl was the loving wife of Terry Brinkman, dedicated mom to John Cagney (Sarah), Laura Cagney Parisi (Matt), Jamie Siers (John), Tara Brinkman (Felipe), Alyssa Brinkman (Kate). Sister to Lynn Stenson, aunt to Karen Stenson Thomas (Ryan). Caring Grandmother to James, Amaya, Aysa, Kate, Aidan, Anna, Saffron, Shane, Romeo, Inez and Josefina. Loving Great Aunt to Lucas and Logan and many other nieces and nephews. Sister-in-law to Paul Brinkman (Gayle) and Gary Brinkman and Eileen Gunia (Phil).She was preceded in death by her dear parents George and Virginia Biernat and brother Bob Stenson. Cheryl had a successful 38 year career in the mortgage and finance business and was well respected for her expertise and integrity.On Saturday June 1st, 2019 we will celebrate Cheryl's life. Visitation to be held at St. Raymond's De Penafort Catholic Church, 301 South I-Oka Avenue, Mount Prospect, 60056 from 9:30-10:30am, Memorial Mass to begin at 10:30am. In Lieu of flowers gifts may be made in memory of Cheryl Brinkman to support the Neuro-Oncology Research Fund, c/o Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, 420 E. Superior Street, Rubloff Building, 9th Floor, Chicago, IL 60611. Online: www.neurology.northwestern.edu/about/giving.htmlPhone donations: Nicole Langert (312) 503-1656
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 26, 2019