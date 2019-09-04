|
(nee Skarr). Beloved wife of Anthony Bozzano. Loving mother of Aubry (Fiance Matthew Mayberry) Bozzano. Devoted daughter of the late Henry & Virginia Skarr. Dear sister of the late Robert Skarr, late Ronald (Mary) Skarr, Pamela Calderon, Sandra (Ken) Kulczycki, late Gregory (Sue) Skarr, Donald (Kay) Skarr, Deborah (Jack) Mason, Gary (Donna) Skarr, Lawrence (Priscilla) Skarr & Chrissy (Anthony) Demonte. Kind aunt of 18 nieces & nephews. Visitation Friday, September 6th from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. with a chapel service at 8:00 p.m. at the KERRY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CARE CENTER, 7020 W. 127th Street, Palos Heights. Funeral & Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations to the National Alliance on Mental Health, 3803 N. Fairfax Dr., Suite 100, Arlington, VA 22203 or www.nami.org would be appreciated. www.kerryfh.com ~ (708) 361.4235 ~ www.facebook.com/kerryfuneral
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 4, 2019