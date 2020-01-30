Home

POWERED BY

Services
Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
(708) 562-5900
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
9:30 AM
Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
10:00 AM
Divine Providence Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Cheryl Catalano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cheryl L. Catalano

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cheryl L. Catalano Obituary
Cheryl L. Catalano, nee Anderberg, of Pingree Grove, formerly of Naperville and Westchester, age 60. Beloved wife of Chris L.; loving mother of Christopher (Brittney) Catalano; proud Nana of Thomas and Nora; cherished daughter of Lorraine C. and the late Russell F. Anderberg; dear sister of John, Sandy and the late Captain James Anderberg; fond aunt of many. Family and friends will be received at the Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home, 10501 W. Cermak Rd., Westchester (2 blks West of Mannheim Rd.) on Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Friday 9:30 a.m. from the funeral home to Divine Providence Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. For info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cheryl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -