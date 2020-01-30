|
Cheryl L. Catalano, nee Anderberg, of Pingree Grove, formerly of Naperville and Westchester, age 60. Beloved wife of Chris L.; loving mother of Christopher (Brittney) Catalano; proud Nana of Thomas and Nora; cherished daughter of Lorraine C. and the late Russell F. Anderberg; dear sister of John, Sandy and the late Captain James Anderberg; fond aunt of many. Family and friends will be received at the Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home, 10501 W. Cermak Rd., Westchester (2 blks West of Mannheim Rd.) on Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Friday 9:30 a.m. from the funeral home to Divine Providence Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. For info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 30, 2020