Beloved wife of James E. Williams Sr. Loving mother of Lori (Mike) Mikos, Mike (Eileen), and the late Jimmy Williams. Cherished grandmother of Kelsey and Ally. Dear sister of Jack (late Diane) Rimmer and Karen (Voe) Zintak. Fond aunt to many nieces and nephews. Great friend to many. Visitation Tuesday, July 7th from 3 until 8 p.m. PHASE 4 COVID 19 REGULATIONS; Visitors MUST wear a mask when attending the visitation, loitering is NOT allowed, to accommodate all guests paying their respects to the Williams family. Chapel service on Wednesday, July 8th at the KERRY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CARE CENTER, 7020 W. 127th Street, Palos Heights. Service will be private by invitation only. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. www.kerryfh.com
