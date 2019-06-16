Cheryle L. Mitchell (nee Krolak), age 59, a resident of Naperville, IL since 1986, passed away Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Edward Hospital in Naperville. She was born June 16, 1959 in Rock Island, IL.



Beloved wife of Bryan D. Mitchell, whom she married September 5, 1981, loving mother of Erin Willis (Dan) of New Lenox, IL and Ryan Mitchell (Kathleen) of Oswego, IL, adored grandmother of Ryleigh, Olivia, Luke, and Delainey, devoted daughter of Patricia Pilar and the late Donald Krolak, dear sister of Dawn Sherwin (Peter), daughter-in-law of Herta Michel and the late Mike Mitchell, sister-in-law of Jeff Michel (Gayle), fond cousin, aunt, great-aunt and friend of many.



Cheryle was best known for her caring nature and social grace, never hesitating to put the needs of others before her own. A charter member of the Naperville Exchange Club, Cheryle volunteered her time and was proud to have been both a past president of the club and Ribfest chairman. She was a respected member of the community while still fulfilling her role as manager of her husband's practice and cherishing her time with family and friends. Cheryle will be missed by all who were fortunate to have known her.



A celebration of Cheryle's life will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 from 1:00-4:00 PM at the Mitchell Residence, 416 Green Valley Dr., Naperville, IL 60540.



In lieu of flowers, the family will be accepting donations to provide for a memorial stone on the Naperville Riverwalk at the Exchange Club Memories Fountain.



Arrangements by Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, IL.



Mitchell , Cheryle L.



