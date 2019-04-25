|
Chester Berzinski age 96 of Mt. Prospect. Beloved husband for 65 years to the late Adeline Berzinski: loving father of Christine Berzinski and Richard (Alison) Brzezinski; cherished grandfather of Rachel (Michael) Kozak, Madeleine (Kevin) Abels and Clayton Brzezinski (fiancé Karen Beatty); great grandfather of Nolan and Vivian Kozak; dear sister of Barbara (Tony) Patricelli. Visitation Friday April 26, 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Rd., (at Northwest Highway) Mt. Prospect, IL 60056. Prayers Saturday April 27, 9:30 a.m. from Friedrichs Funeral Home to St. Emily Church, 1400 E. Central Rd., Mt. Prospect, IL 60056, Funeral Mass 10:00 a.m. Entombment All Saints Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Fisher House Foundation, 12300 Twinbrook Parkway, Suite 410, Rockville, MD 20852. Funeral information (847) 255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 25, 2019