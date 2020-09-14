1/1
Chester Czajkowski
Chester Czajkowski, 88, lifelong resident of Posen, passed away September 12, 2020. Beloved husband of Joyce, nee Dohl; loving father of Robert (Patti), Ronald, Kevin (Sandy) and Brian (Laura); cherished grandfather of Amanda, Grant (Daow), Henry (Danielle, fiancé) and Ivan; dear brother of the late Eleanore (the late Edward) Mazies; fond uncle and cousin of many. Chester served in the US Army as a Corporal. He loved baseball, was a lifelong Cubs fan and umpired for little league and softball for many years. Visitation Wed., Sept. 16th, 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. at St. Stanislaus Bishop and Martyr Church, 14414 S. McKinley Ave., Posen, 60469 where a Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, Sept. 17th at 10:00 a.m. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Stanislaus Bishop and Martyr Church. Due to current COVID 19 restrictions, no more than 100 guests are allowed at a time in the church. All guests are required to wear face masks and practice social distancing. It is recommended that if you are not feeling well, you should not attend. Info., 708-385-0634 or www.adducizimny.com.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
St. Stanislaus Bishop and Martyr Church
SEP
17
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Stanislaus Bishop and Martyr Church
Funeral services provided by
Adduci-Zimny Funeral Home
14522 S Western Ave
Posen, IL 60469
(708) 385-0634
