Chester E. Nocek, age 92, passed away peacefully on December 9, 2019, surrounded by "WW" Mary Dolores and the "six J's", Judith, John (Annette), Jerome (Lola), Jacqueline (Keith) Hook, Joseph, Jeanne (Frederick) Kaefer. Cherished Dziadzia of Anthony, Christine, Nicholas, Michelle, Nicole, Paul, Natalie, Stephanie, Elizabeth, Matthew, Jonathan, Daniel, Robert, Conor and 5 great grandchildren, Sean, Draven, Bryan, Daniel and Isabella. Preceded in death by his siblings, Genevieve, Michael, Regina, Florian and Evelyn. Dear uncle of many nieces and nephews and a friend of many. Visitation will be held Friday, December 13, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. -8:00 p.m. at Colonial –Wojciechowski Funeral Home, 6250 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago. Friends will meet at Elevate St. Andrew, 7000 N Newark, Niles, IL 60714, on Saturday morning for lying in state from 10:00 a.m. to time of Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. Interment Maryhill Cemetery, Niles. Arrangements entrusted to Green Burials of Love, Ltd., Marion O'Connor Friel – Funeral Director. Info 773-774-0366 or [email protected]
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 12, 2019