Chester Dymek, 77, passed into the hands of the Lord while surrounded by his family in the home he built. His loving and gentle ways will be cherished by his wife of 57 years, Connie, their children, Jay (Rhonda), Christine (Charles) and Craig (Jennifer); grandchildren, Kristin (Ryan), William, Nicholas and Sophia; and great grandchildren, Sawyer and Ruby; his brother Pat (Betty) and brother-in-law of Fran (Christopher). He was preceded in death by his parents, Chester and Dorothy. He worked tirelessly for others his entire life. He spent many years with the Portage Park Youth Football League, Muscular Dystrophy Association, American Cancer Society and The Bud Club. He shared his creativity and humorous spirit with all the neighbors and friends in Jefferson Park, Timber Lake in Antioch and Willow Run in Elkhorn, Wi. His last act of selflessness was to donate himself for research for Creutzfeldt-Jacobs Disease (CJD). A Celebration of Chester's Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to the National Prion Disease Study (cjdsurveillance@uhhospitals.org). Please leave the family your condolences or thoughts at his obituary at www.cremation-society.com
.