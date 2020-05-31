Chester J. Kuchta
Chester J. Kuchta, 89, lifelong resident of Chicago, U.S. Army Korean War Veteran, at rest May 27, 2020. Beloved husband of Katherine, nee Dietrick for 63 years. Loving father of Michael (Katie), Jim (Pat), Janice Barry, Joe (Marcia), John (Wendy), Marie (Jon) Zukovich, Margie (Jeff) Graves, Mark (Fran), Michelle (Travis) Harper, and the late Jennifer. Cherished grandfather of 21 and great grandfather of 8+. Chester was a former school board member and very active parishioner at St. Daniel The Prophet Church for many years as well as a former board member of St. Paul High School. Funeral Mass at St. Daniel The Prophet and burial at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery will take place privately. Donations in his memory would be appreciated to Society of St. Vincent de Paul, St. Daniel the Prophet Conference, 5300 S. Natoma Avenue, Chicago, IL 60638. Arrangements entrusted to Ridge Funeral Home, Edward A. Tylka Manager/Director. (773) 586-7900.


Published in Chicago Tribune on May 31, 2020.
May 29, 2020
Anthony Kenkel
May 28, 2020
Mr. Kuchta was a great guy all around. I always enjoyed talking with him and sharing laughs. I'm sorry that he is no longer with us and I'm sorry that I can't properly pay my respects to him and the Kuchta family during this time. Rest in peace and say hello to my folks up there!
Bruno
Bruno Melone
Friend
