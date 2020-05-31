Chester J. Kuchta, 89, lifelong resident of Chicago, U.S. Army Korean War Veteran, at rest May 27, 2020. Beloved husband of Katherine, nee Dietrick for 63 years. Loving father of Michael (Katie), Jim (Pat), Janice Barry, Joe (Marcia), John (Wendy), Marie (Jon) Zukovich, Margie (Jeff) Graves, Mark (Fran), Michelle (Travis) Harper, and the late Jennifer. Cherished grandfather of 21 and great grandfather of 8+. Chester was a former school board member and very active parishioner at St. Daniel The Prophet Church for many years as well as a former board member of St. Paul High School. Funeral Mass at St. Daniel The Prophet and burial at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery will take place privately. Donations in his memory would be appreciated to Society of St. Vincent de Paul, St. Daniel the Prophet Conference, 5300 S. Natoma Avenue, Chicago, IL 60638. Arrangements entrusted to Ridge Funeral Home, Edward A. Tylka Manager/Director. (773) 586-7900.





