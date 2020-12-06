Chester Lee Connors, age 79, of Glen Ellyn for 50+ years passed into eternal life on December 3, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Lenore. Loving father of Timothy (Wendie), Nora (Scott) Greeno & Lisa (Keith) Kluge. Dear grandfather of Sara, Grant, Trevor, Ella, Emma, Connor & Lily. Brother of Mary Ryan, Charles & the late James and uncle to many nieces & nephews. For the safety of those he loved, we will forego visitation, and the private family funeral service at St. Petronille on Friday, December 11 at Noon will be livestreamed (link available at www.stpetschurch.org
at the start of service). Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Glen Ellyn Food Pantry. Please sign on the Tribute Wall via the Leonard Memorial Funeral Home website (https://www.leonardmemorialhome.com/obituary/Chester-Connors
). A celebration of Chester's extraordinary life and spirit will be held in the coming months, when family and friends can again gather freely to share remembrances