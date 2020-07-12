1/2
Chester P. Diolanti
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Chester's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Chester P. Diolanti was born September 16, 1923 in Evanston, IL to Armindo and Sandra (nee Corradini) Diolanti. He died peacefully on July 3, 2020 in Deerfield, IL. Chester spent his career in the military. He was a fighter pilot in World War II, and a transport pilot during the Korean War and the Vietnam War. He loved telling his war stories of his experiences, especially during his times in England, Turkey, and Germany. He enjoyed gardening, watching old movies, and corresponding with old friends all over the world. Chester is survived by his wife Betty (Houston) Diolanti, his step-children Daniel Houston, David (Mary) Houston, Michael Houston, Mary (Stephen) Carney, Timothy (Kathleen) Houston, Teresa (Thomas) Zwolan and god-children Carrie Anna Courtad (Jim) and John (Susan) Wooden.Chester is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Angelo Corradini ("Coke"). Funeral and interment services will be private. Chester will be buried at the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL.Funeral Info. & condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFH.com or (847) 253-0168.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
(847) 253-0168
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved