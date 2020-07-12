Chester P. Diolanti was born September 16, 1923 in Evanston, IL to Armindo and Sandra (nee Corradini) Diolanti. He died peacefully on July 3, 2020 in Deerfield, IL. Chester spent his career in the military. He was a fighter pilot in World War II, and a transport pilot during the Korean War and the Vietnam War. He loved telling his war stories of his experiences, especially during his times in England, Turkey, and Germany. He enjoyed gardening, watching old movies, and corresponding with old friends all over the world. Chester is survived by his wife Betty (Houston) Diolanti, his step-children Daniel Houston, David (Mary) Houston, Michael Houston, Mary (Stephen) Carney, Timothy (Kathleen) Houston, Teresa (Thomas) Zwolan and god-children Carrie Anna Courtad (Jim) and John (Susan) Wooden.Chester is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Angelo Corradini ("Coke"). Funeral and interment services will be private. Chester will be buried at the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL.Funeral Info. & condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFH.com
