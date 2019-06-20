|
Plodzien , Chester Chester A. Plodzien, age 94, WWII Army Vet. Devoted husband of Emy and the late Virginia; loving father of James Plodzien, Sandra (Stephen) Rodgers and Donald (Annette) Plodzien; fond grandfather of 8; great grandfather of 13; dear brother of the late Alex and the late Casey. Chester was one of the founding fathers of Lee Manor in Des Plaines, IL. The staff and management were devoted to him, and he considered them to be family. Visitation Friday, June 21, from 3:00 until 9:00 p.m., with Wake Service at 8:00 p.m., at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, IL. Graveside service with military honors to take place on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at Windridge Cemetery 7014 S. Rawson Bridge Rd., Cary, IL 60013. Chester was a Purple Heart and Bronze Star recipient. Info 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com
