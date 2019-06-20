Home

Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
(708) 456-8300
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
View Map
Wake
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
8:00 PM
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Windridge Cemetery
7014 S. Rawson Bridge Rd.
Cary, IL
View Map
Resources
Chester Plodzien Obituary
Plodzien , Chester Chester A. Plodzien, age 94, WWII Army Vet. Devoted husband of Emy and the late Virginia; loving father of James Plodzien, Sandra (Stephen) Rodgers and Donald (Annette) Plodzien; fond grandfather of 8; great grandfather of 13; dear brother of the late Alex and the late Casey. Chester was one of the founding fathers of Lee Manor in Des Plaines, IL. The staff and management were devoted to him, and he considered them to be family. Visitation Friday, June 21, from 3:00 until 9:00 p.m., with Wake Service at 8:00 p.m., at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, IL. Graveside service with military honors to take place on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at Windridge Cemetery 7014 S. Rawson Bridge Rd., Cary, IL 60013. Chester was a Purple Heart and Bronze Star recipient. Info 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com

Sign Guestbook at chicagotribune.com/obituaries
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 20, 2019
