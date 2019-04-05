Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
11028 Southwest Highway
Palos Hills, IL 60465
Chester Wasik
Chester R. Wasik, age 88, U.S. Army veteran of Korean War. Beloved husband of the late Kathleen (nee Casey). Devoted father of Richard (Denise Nichols), Nancy Saucedo, Michael, Kathy (John) Kent and Thomas (Mayra). Loving grandfather of 6. Dear brother of Lorraine Doran. Many years of service with World's Finest Chocolate and Past Grand Knight of Knights of Columbus, (Council-Leo the 13th). Visitation Sunday 3-9 PM at the Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home, 11028 Southwest Hwy. (7700W) Palos Hills, Funeral Monday, 9 AM from the funeral home to Our Lady of Loretto Church-Hometown, for 10 AM Mass. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. Express your thoughts and memories in the online Guest Book at www.palosgaidasfh.com 708-974-4410
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 5, 2019
