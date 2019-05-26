Home

Chester Stanley "Chet" Wajda Obituary
Chester Stanley Wajda "Chet," of La Grange, born October 27, 1937, passed away May 24, 2019 at the age of 81. He was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather, and former President of the Knights of Dabrowski in Chicago, which he led for over 30 years. Under Chet, the "Knights" helped more than 1,200 students in the Chicago area – granting over $1,300,000 in scholarships through its "The Crusade for Education" program. He is survived by his wife Maxine, his son Ches (Jen), his daughter Michele (Drew) Johannes, and beloved grandson Mark. Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Wednesday, May 29 at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Meet directly at St. Cletus Church, 600 W. 55th St., La Grange for 11:15 am Funeral Mass Thursday, May 30. Meet directly at All Saints Cemetery, 700 N. River Rd., Des Plaines for 1:00 pm Entombment. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Knights of Dabrowski, Crusade for Education: 773-792-1800. For Service Information: 708-352-6500 or hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 26, 2019
