Chetan Surendra Phadnis, 49, of Northbrook, passed away surrounded by his family on June 10, 2020. He is the beloved husband of Deborah Phadnis nee Dotts for 22 years; loving father of Ryan, Scott and Nathan Phadnis; cherished son of Surendra and Roopa Phadnis; devoted brother of Anjana Richards (Steven); fond uncle of Kiran and Leelavani Richards and Evan Dotts; dear son-in-law of Barbara and the late Harold Dotts Jr. Chetan enjoyed a 16 year career at Allstate where he was Vice President of Technology, Enterprise Architecture, and Innovation. Prior to that he worked 11 years at Ernst & Young / Cap Gemini Technology Consulting in Chicago where he met Deborah. Chetan has been deeply involved with Lumity, an organization whose mission is to provide students in underserved communities with STEM opportunities. In his free time, he enjoyed golf, rooted for the Chicago Bears, and enjoyed travel - especially with the family. He loved making breakfast for the family and was known for his mean cheesy scrambled eggs. For over a decade, Chetan enjoyed father-son time at Camp Deerhorn in Rhinelander, WI where he could be a boy and watch his boys grow into men. And more than anything, he was his sons' biggest fan! He enjoyed cheering with Deborah for them from every sporting side line that he could! A memorial service will be live-streamed on Wed, June 17th at 11am at https://bit.ly/2WiEMBV. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Chetan to Malnati Brain Tumor Institute, C/O Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, Attn: Terri Dillon, 420 E. Superior St., Rubloff Bldg. 9th Floor, Chicago, IL 60611 OR to Camp Deerhorn, 3725 Deerhorn Rd, Rhinelander, WI 54501, with "Chetan Phadnis Memorial" in the memo line of either donation. Funeral information 847-998-1020.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 14, 2020.