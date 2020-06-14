Chi Cheng, PhD, age 78, mechanical engineer, patent holder, supporter of Taiwanese culture and independence, chess enthusiast. Born in Taipei, Taiwan, on February 11, 1942. Immigrated to Florida in 1966 to pursue his masters at Florida University and completed his PhD in Mechanical Engineering at Northwestern University. Passed away on June 9, 2020, due to COVID-19. Beloved husband of Akimi Chao-Mei Cheng (nee Yang), father of Mickie and Michael Cheng, grandfather of Maxwell, Phoebe, and Emi. Dear friend of Myles Laffey. Son of the late Huo-Mu and Kao-ch'ang Cheng. Services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to ITASA (itasa.org/donate). Arrangements by Cremation Society of Illinois 773-281-5058.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 14, 2020.