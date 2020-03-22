|
Chloe Nickolson nee Karris, age 89 of Chicago IL. Beloved wife of Frank Nickolson. Loving Mother of Diane (Robert Nevels), Mark Nickolson and the late Pamela Hamilton. Cherished Grandmother of Christopher, Evan and Grant Nickolson. Private services will be held due to current conditions. Donations may be made in Chloe's name to the Autism Research Foundation. You can visit Chloe's memorial at www.legacy.com, www.smithcorcoran.com or call 773-736-3833.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 22, 2020