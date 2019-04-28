Home

POWERED BY

Services
Michalik Funeral Home
1056 West Chicago Avenue
Chicago, IL 60642
(312) 421-0936
Resources
More Obituaries for Chris DeJoris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Chris DeJoris

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Chris DeJoris Obituary
Chris DeJoris, age 53. Devoted Son of Michael and Sharon DeJoris; loving brother of Nicole DeJoris; dear nephew of Daniel DeJarlis and the late Thomas DeJarlis; also survived by many cousins; longtime friend of Bryan, Todd, Alisa, Muhammad, Balil, and Jeff. Visitation Thursday, May 2, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Michalik Funeral Home, 1056 West Chicago Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60642, Service at 7:00 p.m. For further information 312-421-0936 or www.michalikfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now