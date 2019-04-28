|
|
Chris DeJoris, age 53. Devoted Son of Michael and Sharon DeJoris; loving brother of Nicole DeJoris; dear nephew of Daniel DeJarlis and the late Thomas DeJarlis; also survived by many cousins; longtime friend of Bryan, Todd, Alisa, Muhammad, Balil, and Jeff. Visitation Thursday, May 2, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Michalik Funeral Home, 1056 West Chicago Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60642, Service at 7:00 p.m. For further information 312-421-0936 or www.michalikfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 28, 2019