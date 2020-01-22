Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Saints Peter & Paul Greek Orthodox Church
1401 Wagner Road
Glenview, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
Saints Peter & Paul Greek Orthodox Church
1401 Wagner Road
Glenview, IL
View Map
Chris John Arvetis Obituary
Chris John Arvetis, age 93, of Lake Forest, IL. Beloved husband of Jane Rumel Arvetis. Loving father of Damian Arvetis and Christiana (Grant) Tye. Proud grandfather of Caroline Tye. Dear brother of the late Jennie (the late Jim) Vovos and Tom (the late Lucille) Arvetis. Visitation Friday, January 24, 2020, 10:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Service 11:00 a.m. at Saints Peter & Paul Greek Orthodox Church, 1401 Wagner Road, Glenview, IL 60025. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery, Skokie, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lake Forest Police Foundation or Fire Department, 255 Deerpath, Lake Forest, IL 60045. Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 22, 2020
