Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lake View Funeral Home
1458 West Belmont Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
(773) 472-6300
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Lake View Funeral Home
1458 West Belmont Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Lake View Funeral Home
1458 West Belmont Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Chris Kaita
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Chris Kaita

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Chris Kaita Obituary
Chris Kaita, age 73, U.S. Air Force veteran, passed away on October 13, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Satoko Kaita and loving brother of Jean Sakamoto, June Kadohata, Donald Kaita, Randy Isoda, Candy Isoda, and the late Jay Isoda . Adored uncle of many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. A Celebration of Life, Sat. Oct. 19, 10-11 am with a memorial service at 11 am at Lakeview Funeral Home, 1458 W. Belmont Ave. Chic. IL. Info www.lakeviewfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Chris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now