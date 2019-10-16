|
Chris Kaita, age 73, U.S. Air Force veteran, passed away on October 13, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Satoko Kaita and loving brother of Jean Sakamoto, June Kadohata, Donald Kaita, Randy Isoda, Candy Isoda, and the late Jay Isoda . Adored uncle of many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. A Celebration of Life, Sat. Oct. 19, 10-11 am with a memorial service at 11 am at Lakeview Funeral Home, 1458 W. Belmont Ave. Chic. IL. Info www.lakeviewfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 16, 2019