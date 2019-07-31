|
|
Chris Koseff passed away Wednesday July 24th. He was born on August 3rd 1925 in Kereka Bulgaria. Chris emigrated to the United States and earned a Master's degree in Mechanical Engineering from Purdue University. He worked as a professional engineering consultant for Sergeant and Lundy.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Steve and Sonia Kostoff, and his beloved wife of 52 years, Maria Koseff. Chris and Maria did not have any children and Chris is survived by his nephews Alex Lewis of Moyock NC, and Mark Szuster (Susan) of Kewaskum WI and their families. He is also survived by many great nieces and nephews who were very close to him and Maria and by extended family in Bulgaria.
Visitation will be Thursday, Aug 1st from 4 to 7pm with a prayer service offered at 6:00 at Rendina Funeral Home, 5100 Cleveland Street, Gary. A second visitation will be Friday Aug 2nd from 9 to 9:45 am, also at Rendina. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am at Descent of the Holy Ghost Church, 750 W 61st Ave, Merrillville, IN, followed by internment at Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville, IN.
For more information, call 219-980-1141 or visit www.mycalumetpark.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 31, 2019