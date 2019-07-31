Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rendina Funeral Home
5100 Cleveland St
Gary, IN 46408
(219) 980-1141
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Rendina Funeral Home
5100 Cleveland St
Gary, IN 46408
View Map
Prayer Service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
6:00 PM
Rendina Funeral Home
5100 Cleveland St
Gary, IN 46408
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:45 AM
Rendina Funeral Home
5100 Cleveland St
Gary, IN 46408
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Descent of the Holy Ghost Church
750 W 61st Ave
Merrillville, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Chris Koseff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Chris Koseff


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Chris Koseff Obituary
Chris Koseff passed away Wednesday July 24th. He was born on August 3rd 1925 in Kereka Bulgaria. Chris emigrated to the United States and earned a Master's degree in Mechanical Engineering from Purdue University. He worked as a professional engineering consultant for Sergeant and Lundy.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Steve and Sonia Kostoff, and his beloved wife of 52 years, Maria Koseff. Chris and Maria did not have any children and Chris is survived by his nephews Alex Lewis of Moyock NC, and Mark Szuster (Susan) of Kewaskum WI and their families. He is also survived by many great nieces and nephews who were very close to him and Maria and by extended family in Bulgaria.

Visitation will be Thursday, Aug 1st from 4 to 7pm with a prayer service offered at 6:00 at Rendina Funeral Home, 5100 Cleveland Street, Gary. A second visitation will be Friday Aug 2nd from 9 to 9:45 am, also at Rendina. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am at Descent of the Holy Ghost Church, 750 W 61st Ave, Merrillville, IN, followed by internment at Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville, IN.

For more information, call 219-980-1141 or visit www.mycalumetpark.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Chris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now