Chris T. Bezanes, 91, passed away October 2, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Helen Bezanes, nee Kamberis; loving mother of Suzanne (John) Magerko and Stephanie (Peter) Skizas; proud Pappou of Katie (Dan McDougle) and Alex Magerko and Natalie, Emily and Michael Skizas; devoted son of the late Thomas and Sevasti Bezanes; dearest brother of Matthew (Christine) and the late James (Olga) Bezanes; fond uncle, godfather, cousin and friend of many. A private service will be held at SS. Peter & Paul Greek Orthodox Church. Entombment Elmwood Cemetery. Memorial contributions to Seasons Hospice Foundation, 6400 Shafer Ct., Rosemont, IL 60018 would be appreciated. Info., www.jgadinamis.com
or 847-375-0095.