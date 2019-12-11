|
|
Chrisanthy Sideris, 81, (nee Spiros); Born in Kosmas, Greece; Beloved wife of the late Gus Sideris; Devoted mother of Pamela (Dennis) Makris and Nicholas; Cherished grandmother of Patricia and Chrissy; Loving sister of Zaharoula (the late Eleftheri), the late Harry (Christine), the late Dino (Maria), the late John (Effie), and the late Irene (the late James); Dearest sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend of many here and Greece. Visitation, Thursday December 12, 2019 from 4 -9 p.m. at Salerno's Galewood Chapels 1857 N. Harlem Ave. Chicago. Family and friends will meet Friday morning, 10:30 a.m. at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church 6041 W. Diversey Chicago for 11:00 a.m. Funeral service. Interment will follow to Elmwood cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to NICHOLAS M. PISHOS FUNERAL DIRECTOR, LTD., Info: 773-889-1700 or www.salernofuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 11, 2019