Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Chrissy M. Durso

Chrissy M. Durso Obituary
Chrissy M. Durso went home to her Heavenly Father January 10, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Precious daughter of Laura Huffman (nee: Zeman) ( Michael Huffman), dearest sister of Adam Hoffman and Bridgett Huffman (Byron Baines), most chesrished graddaughter to Mary Alice and the late Edward Zeman, proud Aunt of Autumn and Michael, loving niece of Sharon Zeman ,Donna (Michael) Boyle and Gary (Tina) Durso, beloved great niece of Joseph (Diane) Lucas. Special cousin to Eric, Matt and Keri . Preceeding in death by her great grandparents Emma and Felix Lucas, great aunt Lorraine Lucas, great uncles Felix and Kenny Lucas. Chrissy was always the Life of the Party and loved by all. She will be sorely missed. Visitation Friday January 17, 2020 3:00p.m. ~ 8:00p.m. at Adolf Funeral Home, Ltd. 7000 S. Madison St. Willowbrook, Il 60527. Prayers 9:00a.m at the funeral home proceeding to St. Daniel the Prophet Church for Mass of Christian burial at 10:00a.m. Interment St. Casimir Catholic Cemetery. For funeral info 630-325-2300 or adolfservices.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 15, 2020
