Christ J. Blaseos, age 83. Beloved husband of Estelle (nee Atsaves). Loving father of John (Roberta) Blaseos. Cherished Pappou of Christophilis. Dear brother of Mary (John Michael, Betty (Chris) Athanasopoulos, and the late Nick (late Nancy) Blaseos. Also survived by his goddaughter Diana Haleas and many nieces and nephews. A Private Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Chicago. Interment will follow at Elmwood Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions appreciated to St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 2727 W. Winona, Chicago, IL 60625. Colonial-Wojciechowski Funeral Home of Niles is in charge of arrangements. Info 847-581-0536 orww.colonialfuneral.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 15, 2020.