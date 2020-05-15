Christ J. Blaseos
Christ J. Blaseos, age 83. Beloved husband of Estelle (nee Atsaves). Loving father of John (Roberta) Blaseos. Cherished Pappou of Christophilis. Dear brother of Mary (John Michael, Betty (Chris) Athanasopoulos, and the late Nick (late Nancy) Blaseos. Also survived by his goddaughter Diana Haleas and many nieces and nephews. A Private Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Chicago. Interment will follow at Elmwood Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions appreciated to St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 2727 W. Winona, Chicago, IL 60625. Colonial-Wojciechowski Funeral Home of Niles is in charge of arrangements. Info 847-581-0536 orww.colonialfuneral.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
16
Funeral service
10:30 AM
St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church
Funeral services provided by
COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME
8025 GOLF ROAD
Niles, IL 60714-1109
(847) 581-0536
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 15, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Colonial Wojciechowski Funeral Home
