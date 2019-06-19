Home

Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
320 W Central Rd
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
(847) 255-7800
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Raymond de Penafort Church
Elmhurst Rd. (Rt. 83) at Lincoln St
Mt. Prospect, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Raymond de Penafort Church
Elmhurst Rd. (Rt. 83) at Lincoln St.
Mt. Prospect, IL
View Map
Christa H. Gartner Obituary
Gartner , Christa H Christa H. Gartner, age 84, of Mt. Prospect. Beloved wife of Herman J. Gartner. Loving mother of Clifford (Jean Marie), Susan (fiancé Larry Greenberg), Karen (Ronald) Doane. Cherished Oma of Cliff and Meryl Gartner, Ronald, Bradley, and Christopher Doane. Fond aunt, cousin and friend of many.

Memorial visitation Saturday, June 22nd, 9:00 A.M. until Funeral Mass 11:00 A.M. at St. Raymond de Penafort Church, Elmhurst Rd. (Rt. 83) at Lincoln St., Mt. Prospect. Interment private. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Great Lakes Irish Setter Rescue, W6152 Rock Road, Hortonville, WI 54944. Information call 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com



Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 19, 2019
