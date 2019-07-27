Home

Christina Anzelmo Obituary
Christina Anzelmo (nee Lazzara) age 98 of Des Plaines, IL passed away July 24, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Anthony J. Anzelmo for 57 years. Loving father of Joseph (Robin) Anzelmo and Virginia (David) Glasner. Proud grandmother of Kyle, Ian and Brett Glasner. Loving sister of Joanna (the late Jim) Taylor, the late Tony (late Frances) and the late Sam Lazzara. Christina worked as a seamstress alongside noted Chicago designer Thomas Duncan. Visitation Monday, July 29, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at G.L. Hills Funeral Home 745 Graceland Ave, Des Plaines, IL. Prayers Tuesday at 9:15 a.m. followed by Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church, 794 Pearson St., Des Plaines, IL. Entombment will be at All Saints Catholic Cemetery, Des Plaines, IL. In lieu of flowers donations Catholic Charities appreciated www.catholiccharities.net. For information 847.699.9003 or glhillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 27, 2019
