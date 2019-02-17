|
|
Christina "Chris" Frano, age 59, of South Bend, IN, formerly of LaGrange, IL. Beloved mother of Martha (Braden) Perez-Mugg. Loving grandmother of Emerson and Beckett Perez-Mugg. Dear sister of Martha (Toby) Motycka, Jarmila (Ray) Batovski, Michael (Melody Breeden) Burian and Charlie (Mary) Burian. Beloved dog mom of Benny and Joon. Fond aunt and friend of many. Chris was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Jarmila Burian, and sister, Alena Kaburov. Chris was a longtime employee of Conn-Selmer, formerly in LaGrange Park, IL, currently in Elkhart, IN, for 41 years. She was a master chime tuner, affectionately known as the "Chime Whisperer." Chris was a passionate singer and musician. Her humor and liveliness will be missed by all. Visitation 8:30am until time of chapel prayers 10:30am Tues., Feb. 19th at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Procession to 11:00am Funeral Mass at St. Louise De Marillac, LaGrange Park. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to South Bend Animal Care and Control, 521 Eclipse Pl., South Bend, IN 46628. Info: 708-352-6500/hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 17, 2019