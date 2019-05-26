|
Christina M. Kulpa (nee Skrobot), beloved wife of the late Anthony F.; dear daughter of the late Ryszard and Helena Skrobot; cherished sister of Alfred (Lucy) Skrobot, Richard (Theresa) Skrobot, Boguslaw "Bob" (Arlene) Skrobot and Isabella (Dennis) Weisenritter; fond aunt and great aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Tuesday 3 to 9 P.M. Funeral Wednesday 9:15 A.M. from Lawn Funeral Home 7909 State Road (5500W) Burbank, IL 60459 to St. Fabian Church. Mass 10:00 A.M. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Funeral info 708-636-2320
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 26, 2019