Christine B. Fitzgerald (nee Michalski), 90, a longtime resident of Barrington, born on July 5, 1929 and passed away February 20, 2020. Beloved mother of Michael (Susan) Fitzgerald, DDS, and Daniel (Karen) Fitzgerald; cherished grandmother of Megan, Katie, Bridget, and Patrick Fitzgerald and Elizabeth and Sarah Fitzgerald; sister-in-law, Rose (Frank) Macewicz; aunt of Laura, Sue (John), Tom (Sandy) and Tony; cousin of Bernie (Frank) Nash and Nancy Crayton. She was preceded in death by her husband, Maurice M. Fitzgerald; and a brother, Anthony Michalski. Visitation will be 3-8 p.m., Sunday, February 23, at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 149 W. Main St. (Lake-Cook Rd.), Barrington. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., Monday, February 24, at Saint Anne Catholic Community, 120 Ela St. (corner of Franklin & Ela Sts.), Barrington, where the family will receive friends from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass. Interment at Evergreen Cemetery, Barrington. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to JourneyCare Hospice, 405 Lake Zurich Rd., Barrington, IL 60010, www.journeycare.org/donate. Arrangements were entrusted to Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Barrington. For information, please call the funeral home at 847-381-3411 or visit www.davenportfamily.com where friends may leave an online condolence message for the family.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 21, 2020