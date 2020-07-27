1/1
Christine Devorah Erenberg
Christine Devorah Erenberg nee Cleeland, age 76. Beloved wife of William P. Erenberg. Loving mother of Shalisha Erenberg, Joshana (Seth Catallozzi) Erenberg, and Sheva Erenberg. Cherished sister of Charles (Shelley) Cleeland. To keep everyone safe and healthy, the interment service will be private. Donations to Aitz Hayim Center for Jewish Living, 1185 Sheridan Road, Glencoe, IL 60022, www.aitzhayim.org or The North Shore Choral Society, P.O. Box 103, Evanston IL 60204-0103, www.northshorechoral.website. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 27, 2020.
