Sullivan Funeral Home
60 South Grant Street
Hinsdale, IL 60521
(630) 323-0275
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Sullivan Funeral Home
60 South Grant Street
Hinsdale, IL 60521
Funeral
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
9:15 AM
Sullivan Funeral Home
60 South Grant Street
Hinsdale, IL 60521
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Helena's Episcopal Church
7600 Wolf Road
Burr Ridge, IL
Christine DiBartelo Obituary
Christine DiBartelo, nee Grover, age 74; beloved wife of L. Douglas DiBartelo; loving mother of Nikki Therese (Tony Ciezadlo) Alessi and the late Thad Eugene DiBartelo; endearing Mimi to Ava, Rocco, and Vaughan; dear sister of Charles (Joan) Grover, the late Connie, Barry (the late Brigetta), and Cathy; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews; most special friend to many. Visitation Wednesday, December 11th, 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Funeral Thursday, December 12th, 9:15 a.m. from Sullivan Funeral Home, 60 S. Grant Street, Hinsdale, IL 60521 to St. Helena's Episcopal Church, 7600 Wolf Road, Burr Ridge, IL 60527. Funeral Service, 10:00 a.m. Interment Private. 630-323-0275 or www.sullivanfuneralhomehinsdale.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 10, 2019
