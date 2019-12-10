|
Christine DiBartelo, nee Grover, age 74; beloved wife of L. Douglas DiBartelo; loving mother of Nikki Therese (Tony Ciezadlo) Alessi and the late Thad Eugene DiBartelo; endearing Mimi to Ava, Rocco, and Vaughan; dear sister of Charles (Joan) Grover, the late Connie, Barry (the late Brigetta), and Cathy; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews; most special friend to many. Visitation Wednesday, December 11th, 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Funeral Thursday, December 12th, 9:15 a.m. from Sullivan Funeral Home, 60 S. Grant Street, Hinsdale, IL 60521 to St. Helena's Episcopal Church, 7600 Wolf Road, Burr Ridge, IL 60527. Funeral Service, 10:00 a.m. Interment Private. 630-323-0275 or www.sullivanfuneralhomehinsdale.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 10, 2019