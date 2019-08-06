Home

Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
SS. Peter and Paul Greek Orthodox Church
1401 Wagner Rd.
Glenview, IL
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
SS. Peter and Paul Greek Orthodox Church
1401 Wagner Rd.
Glenview, IL
Christine Gehopolos Obituary
Christine Gehopolos, nee, Stamos, 100, passed away on Thursday, August 1, 2019. She is the beloved wife of the late Zach Gehopolos; loving daughter of James and Catherine Stamos; dear sister of John, Samuel, Zoe Rummel, Sophie Carres and Bessie Mashos; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. She was a member of Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church. Family and friends will meet on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at SS. Peter and Paul Greek Orthodox Church, 1401 Wagner Rd., Glenview, for visitation at 10:00 am until the time of funeral service at 11:00 am. Interment in Evergreen Cemetery, Tucson, Arizona. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Greek American Nursing and Rehab, 220 N First St., Wheeling, IL 60090. Arrangements by John G. Adinamis Funeral Director, Ltd. 847-375-0095
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 6, 2019
