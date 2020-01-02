Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nelson Funeral Home - Park Ridge
820 Talcott Road
Park Ridge, IL 60068
(847) 823-5122
For more information about
Christine Hadgisava
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Nelson Funeral Home - Park Ridge
820 Talcott Road
Park Ridge, IL 60068
View Map
Prayer Service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
6:00 PM
Nelson Funeral Home - Park Ridge
820 Talcott Road
Park Ridge, IL 60068
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Christine Hadgisava
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christine Hadgisava


1976 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Christine Hadgisava Obituary
Christine Hadgisava "Christy" age 43, of Montgomery AL formerly of DesPlaines IL. Devoted partner to Amanda Cox; beloved daughter of Steve (Nancy) and Carol Johnson; loving granddaughter of Frieda (the late Basil) Hadgisava and Dorothy (the late Will) Johnson; dear sister of Steven (Inna) Hadgisava, Kristen (Shawn) McCusker and Jennifer (Mike) Phillips; forever friend of Nate Phillips; cherished aunt to a host of nieces and nephews; fond niece, cousin and friend to many. Visitation Friday, from 4 to 9 P.M. Funeral Prayers 6 P.M. at Nelson Funeral Home 820 Talcott Rd. Park Ridge. Interment Private. For info www.nelsonfunerals.com or (847) 823-5122.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -