|
|
Christine Hadgisava "Christy" age 43, of Montgomery AL formerly of DesPlaines IL. Devoted partner to Amanda Cox; beloved daughter of Steve (Nancy) and Carol Johnson; loving granddaughter of Frieda (the late Basil) Hadgisava and Dorothy (the late Will) Johnson; dear sister of Steven (Inna) Hadgisava, Kristen (Shawn) McCusker and Jennifer (Mike) Phillips; forever friend of Nate Phillips; cherished aunt to a host of nieces and nephews; fond niece, cousin and friend to many. Visitation Friday, from 4 to 9 P.M. Funeral Prayers 6 P.M. at Nelson Funeral Home 820 Talcott Rd. Park Ridge. Interment Private. For info www.nelsonfunerals.com or (847) 823-5122.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 2, 2020