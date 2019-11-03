Home

Richard J. Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services
12641 W. 143rd St
Homer Glen, IL 60491
(708) 301-3595
Christine Zwartz
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Church
15050 S. Wolf Road
Orland Park, IL
Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Church
15050 S. Wolf Road
Orland Park, IL
Christine I. Zwartz

Christine I. Zwartz Obituary
Christine I. Zwartz (nee Notorleva), age 87, beloved wife of the late Henry. Loving mother of Hank, Cindy (Kevin) Czochara, Thomas (Kathy) and the late Greg (Vicky). Devoted grandmother of Bradford Czochara, Pat (Jill), Tim (Liz), Michael, Aubrey and Jack Zwartz and Nicole (Kevin) Wittl. Great-grandmother of Aliana, Kailyn, Boedy and Vivienne. Dear sister of Jan Galatte. Sister-in-law of Robert Zwartz. Memorial visitation Friday, November 8, 2019, 9am until time of Mass 10am at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 15050 S. Wolf Road, Orland Park, Il 60467. Interment Good Shepherd Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to . For info RICHARD J MODELL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 708-301-3595 or rjmodellfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 3, 2019
