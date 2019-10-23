Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ahlgrim Funeral Home
567 South Spring Road
Elmhurst, IL 60126-3859
(630) 834-3515
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ahlgrim Funeral Home
567 South Spring Road
Elmhurst, IL 60126-3859
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Assumption Greek Orthodox Church
601 S. Central
Chicago, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
10:30 AM
Assumption Greek Orthodox Church
601 S. Central
Chicago, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Christine Kanel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christine Kanel


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Christine Kanel Obituary
Christine Kanel. Born September 1923 in Chicago, Illinois to Nicholas and Angeline Theodoropoulos of Doriza, Greece. A life-long west-sider, Christine married James Kanel in 1957. They spent 62 amazing years together shared by their sons Andrew and Nick (Michelle) and grandchildren Tia and Jimmy. Growing up near Halsted Street in the 1920s and 1930s, Christine would spin tales of the LeGrande apartments, activities at Hull House and houses made of tin cans. She attended Socrates Elementary School, Skinner School, and McKinley High School where she was named class prophet. As a lunch lady at Edison Elementary Christine helped form the prestigious Edison Lites Social Club whose members have remained close knit for five decades. Yet, her deepest passion was for the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church in the Austin neighborhood where she served as a Sunday School teacher and proudly organized the church's Philoptochos Society chapter. Her generosity (usually represented by a pound cake or Greek kouroumbredes cookies) was legendary and reminds us that every relationship can be cherished when handled with warmth and beauty. Visitation Thursday, October 24, 2019 from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Ahlgrim Funeral Home, 567 Spring Rd., Elmhurst. All are asked to meet Friday at Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, 601 S. Central, Chicago, IL 60126 from 9:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Service 10:30 a.m. Interment Elmwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Restoration Fund: Assumption Greek Orthodox Church. For info 630-834-3515
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ahlgrim Funeral Home
Download Now