Christine Kanel. Born September 1923 in Chicago, Illinois to Nicholas and Angeline Theodoropoulos of Doriza, Greece. A life-long west-sider, Christine married James Kanel in 1957. They spent 62 amazing years together shared by their sons Andrew and Nick (Michelle) and grandchildren Tia and Jimmy. Growing up near Halsted Street in the 1920s and 1930s, Christine would spin tales of the LeGrande apartments, activities at Hull House and houses made of tin cans. She attended Socrates Elementary School, Skinner School, and McKinley High School where she was named class prophet. As a lunch lady at Edison Elementary Christine helped form the prestigious Edison Lites Social Club whose members have remained close knit for five decades. Yet, her deepest passion was for the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church in the Austin neighborhood where she served as a Sunday School teacher and proudly organized the church's Philoptochos Society chapter. Her generosity (usually represented by a pound cake or Greek kouroumbredes cookies) was legendary and reminds us that every relationship can be cherished when handled with warmth and beauty. Visitation Thursday, October 24, 2019 from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Ahlgrim Funeral Home, 567 Spring Rd., Elmhurst. All are asked to meet Friday at Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, 601 S. Central, Chicago, IL 60126 from 9:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Service 10:30 a.m. Interment Elmwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Restoration Fund: Assumption Greek Orthodox Church. For info 630-834-3515
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 23, 2019